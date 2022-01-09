Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,183 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

