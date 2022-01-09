Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,431 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.