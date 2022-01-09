Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NESR. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

