Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,535,179 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of NexGen Energy worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

