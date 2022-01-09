Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 663 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $121.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

