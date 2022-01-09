RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

