Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €126.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €126.09 ($143.29).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAF shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SAF traded up €0.42 ($0.48) on Friday, reaching €112.16 ($127.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.16. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

