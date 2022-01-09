salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day moving average is $265.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

