Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

