San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.