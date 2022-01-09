San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 93 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,918.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,809.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.