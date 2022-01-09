Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

