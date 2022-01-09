Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

SGMO stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

