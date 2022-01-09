Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.85 ($8.93).

SHA opened at €7.66 ($8.70) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.25.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

