Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.