Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.
TSE:OVV opened at C$47.80 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$19.86 and a one year high of C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.70%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
