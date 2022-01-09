Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.27.

TSE:OVV opened at C$47.80 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$19.86 and a one year high of C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.