Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TSE:SES traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.35. 968,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.55 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

