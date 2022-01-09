Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.29 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

