Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

