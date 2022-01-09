Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

