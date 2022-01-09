Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

