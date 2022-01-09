Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

