Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

