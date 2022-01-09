SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT Raised to 1,600.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from 1,350.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $545.90.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

