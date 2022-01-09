SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 87.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 40.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

