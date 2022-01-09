Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.04

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.04 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 61010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $541.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $513,000. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

