SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

In other news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 904,377 shares of company stock valued at $19,691,766 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

