Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

