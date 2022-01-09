Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNTG stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
About Sentage
