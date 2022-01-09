Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 340,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. 719,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,164. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 3.44. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

