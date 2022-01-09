SG Americas Securities LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after purchasing an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.83.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

