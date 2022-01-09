SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $265,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.57 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $621.07 million, a P/E ratio of 471.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.