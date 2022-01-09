SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

VNO stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

