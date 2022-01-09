Shadows (DOWS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $118,439.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $2.54 million and $118,439.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005482 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

