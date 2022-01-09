Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

About Shapeways

