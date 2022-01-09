Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day moving average of $185.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

