Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 390 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $423.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $530,003. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

