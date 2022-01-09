Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 770 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

