Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 90 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Shares of AMED opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

