Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.98 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

