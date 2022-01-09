Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.33% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

