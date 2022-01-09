Shopping 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $179,060.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $17.08 or 0.00040895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $179,060.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,263 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

