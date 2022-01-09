Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Drops By 34.4%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.40 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.