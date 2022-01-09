Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Drops By 18.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,831. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.