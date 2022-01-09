Short Interest in Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Decreases By 27.8%

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coin Citadel stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel is a holding company, which invests in all aspects of the digital currency ecosystem. It engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of profitable and growth-oriented companies. It also mines blockchains and invests in digital assets. The company was founded in May 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Plattsburgh, NY.

