Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Declines By 28.5%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 958,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.2 days.

Shares of EMRAF opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

