Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Rises By 21.6%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

