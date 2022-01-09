Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Grows By 22.6%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

