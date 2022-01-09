Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Increases By 22.3%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

HQY stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 83.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 9.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,767 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

