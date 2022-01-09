Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Rises By 22.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

USXF stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after buying an additional 292,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,753 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.